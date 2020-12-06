President Iohannis urges Romanians to vote, seize opportunity to choose better Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis has reiterated his call on Romanians to cast a ballot in today's general election, saying that every vote counts.

"It is extremely important to go to the polls. (...) The elections are not won in the opinion polls, the elections are won at the polls and in the meantime it is very clear: every vote counts. Go to the polls!" Iohannis said Sunday after expressing voting at a polling station at the Jean Monnet High School in Bucharest.

He said it was an extremely important day.

"We have an opportunity, I would say a historical one, to choose a better parliament, a parliament that really deals with the problems of Romanians and a parliament that makes good laws for Romania," Iohannis said.