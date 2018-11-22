President Iohannis welcomes Germany's senior official Fabritius to discuss Romania-Germany bilateral relationship

The bilateral relationship between Romania and Germany, especially in regard to the German community in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany, as well as the European agenda in terms of Romania's preparations to assume the Presidency of the EU Council were discussed on Friday at a meeting of Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and the German senior federal official in charge with German immigrants and national minorities Bernd Fabritius.

"The President of Romania highlighted the special bilateral relationship between the two countries, defined by strong interpersonal ties and substantial economic and political cooperation. President Klaus Iohannis restated his firm conviction that the German minority in Romania, alongside the Romanian diaspora in Germany and the Romanian-born German ethnics are a strong binder between the two countries as well as a catalyst for bilateral and European co-operation. The Romanian President and the German senior official highlighted the significant role played by the German minority in the formation of the modern Romanian state, which has always been a loyal and trustworthy partner, as well as a positive factor in the development of the Romanian-German relationships. President Klaus Iohannis also pointed out that Romania is a model of good practice in the field of the protection of the national minorities' rights," the Presidential Administration informed in a press statement.

In his turn, Fabritius commended the good Romanian-German collaboration in promoting the rights of the peoples belonging to the German minority in Romania and emphasised the importance of further promoting a comprehensive minority policy, including during the term of Romania's Presidency of the EU Council.

Fabritius also made a brief presentation of the Romanian-German Intergovernmental Committee for Romania's German Ethnics, which is an important factor in strengthening bilateral co-operation, and underlined the beneficial role that the German minority in Romania still plays in the Romanian society. During the conversation, it was emphasised that the concrete projects initiated by the general framework offered by the committee have essentially contributed to the preservation of the identity and the economic and social development of both the German ethnics of Romania and the communities they belong to.

AGERPRES .