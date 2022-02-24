President Klaus Iohannis convenes Supreme Council of National Defense

President Klaus Iohannis has convened the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), Agerpres reports.The CSAT meeting will take place on Thursday, at 11:00, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda of the meeting includes the implications for Euro-Atlantic security in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine.
At the end of the CSAT meeting, President Klaus Iohannis will make a press statement.
Klaus Iohannis condemned in the strongest terms, on Thursday morning, the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
The Presidential Administration has announced that Romania, along with the entire democratic international community, strongly rejects such irresponsible behavior that undermines the foundation of international relations and the very current order of international law.
"Romania stresses that the Russian Federation must bear the consequences of this deeply illegal act. In full coordination with its NATO and EU allies and partners, Romania will impose firm and substantial response measures," the Presidential Administration said.
President Iohannis expressed full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed Romania's full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of that country.
The Romanian President also called for an immediate, complete and unconditional cessation of Russian military aggression, the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine and for all pressure on Ukraine to stop.
"Romania is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, Romania warns against any hostile action against members of the Romanian community in Ukraine and is ready to provide the necessary support," the statement shows.
At the same time, Klaus Iohannis assured all Romanian citizens on the territory of Ukraine that Romania, including through its diplomatic and consular missions, is ready to provide the necessary consular assistance.
"No Romanian citizen has any reason to fear. President Klaus Iohannis emphasizes that the citizens of Romania, as a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, fully benefit from the widest security guarantees in its history," the Presidential Administration release further specifies.