President Klaus Iohannis holds consultations with parties to nominate PM

President Klaus Iohannis will hold consultations with parliamentary parties and groups at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday in order to nominate the candidate for prime minister, the Presidential Administration informed on Friday.

The head of state will hold consultations, starting with 12.00 pm, with the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania (UDMR), also starting with 12.30 with the Save Romania Union (USR), at 1.00 pm he will receive the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (USR) and at 1.30 pm the parliamentary group of national minorities.

On November 4, the President announced that he would call the parties to consultations for the creation of the Government when a parliamentary majority crystallized. "I will wait with the formal consultations until the moment when the party discussions will lead to the crystallization of a majority assumed by those parties that will want to propose a Government. Only when this majority is assumed I will convene consultations for the creation of the new Government," said Klaus Iohannis.On Sunday, after a new round of negotiations between the representatives of PNL - PSD - UDMR and minorities, it was agreed that these parties should go to Cotroceni for consultations with a single proposal for prime minister.