President Klaus Iohannis pays official visit to Baku on Thursday and Friday

President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on Thursday and Friday, at the invitation of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev, told Agerpres.

On the sidelines of the visit, the two presidents will open the Ministerial Meeting of the Consultative Council of the Southern Gas Corridor.

According to the Presidential Administration, the visit of Klaus Iohannis to Baku takes place in continuation of the very good talks held with President Ilham Aliyev, in Bucharest, on December 17, 2022, on the occasion of the participation of the two heads of state in the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary regarding the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is the first state in the South Caucasus region with which Romania raised bilateral relations to the level of Strategic Partnership, in 2009, both states confirming openness and interest in further deepening it, as well as developing strategic projects with regional impact, says the same source.

During the political consultations in Baku, the two presidents will discuss in depth the development of bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, trade, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture.

Also, in the continuation of the discussions in Bucharest, of December 2022, the two president discussed the current stage of implementation of the regional interconnection projects such as the submarine power cable and the initiation of similar projects in the digital field.

They also talked about increasing cooperation on strategic initiatives between Europe and Central Asia, by using the role of Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan as bridges.

On the occasion of his participation in the official opening of the Ministerial Meeting of the Consultative Council of the Southern Gas Corridor, President Klaus Iohannis will express our country's solidarity and commitment to ensuring European energy security by expanding cooperation with partners in the region and diversifying sources and transport routes for energy resources, states the Presidential Administration.