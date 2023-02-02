President Klaus Iohannis welcomed by Azeri counterpart in Baku

President Klaus Iohannis was received on Thursday by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, at the Zugulba Presidential Palace in Baku, told Agerpres.

The Romanian head of state, who is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, was welcomed with military honors.

The delegation accompanying President Iohannis includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, head of the Romanian Intelligence Service Eduard Hellvig, and presidential advisors Cosmin Marinescu, Luminita Odobescu, Daniela Barsan and Delia Dinu.

The two presidents will have one-on-one and official talks, at the end of which they will make joint press statements.

According to the Presidential Administration, during their political consultations, the two presidents are to enter details of the development of bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, trade, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture.

The stage of the implementation of regional interconnection projects, such as the undersea power transmission cable, will also be assessed, and the initiation of similar digital projects will be approached. Another topic of discussion refers to the expansion of cooperation on strategic initiatives between Europe and Central Asia, using Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan's role as connecting bridges.

The visit to Baku takes place at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

On Friday, the Romanian president will open together with his Azerbaijani counterpart the Ministerial Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor, to also be attended by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. President Iohannis will also lay a wreath at the Heroes Memorial in Baku.