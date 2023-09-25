 
     
President of Georgian Parliament Papuashvili is paying a visit to Bucharest

Shalva Papuashvili

The President of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, will be paying an official visit to Bucharest on Monday.

He will meet the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, after which there will take place a larger meeting of the two delegations. In the afternoon, Papuashvili will attend Senate's today session, told Agerpres.

The President of the Parliament of Georgia will also have meetings with the Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Alfred-Robert Simonis, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu.

