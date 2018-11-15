President of the European Court of Auditors to pay visit to Romania

The President of the European Court of Auditors, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, is going to pay an official visit to Romania over November 19-20, answering thus to an invitation extended to him by the President of the Romanian Court of Accounts, Mihai Busuioc.

According to a press release of the Court of Accounts, the invitation extended to the head of the European Court of Auditors came in the context of Romania preparing to take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of the year 2019, on which occasion the two presidents are going to discuss at bilateral level about the importance of further developing and strengthening the two Supreme Audit Institutions, about their specific activity and the topical issues of a common interest.

"The reforming and modernization of Romania's Court of Accounts, which are objectives that I assumed since the very first day of my mandate, can be done through dialogue, transparency and exchanges of experience. I am glad and honoured about the visit of our colleagues from the European Court of Auditors and I want to assure Mr. President Klaus-Heiner Lehne on this occasion that our institution is an open partner on the road of promoting European values," stated the President of Romania's Court of Accounts, Mihai Busuioc.

Moreover, the high dignitary's agenda also includes meetings with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, PM Viorica Dancila, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Deputies Chamber Liviu Dragnea, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, as well as Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba.

Moreover, the President of the European Court of Auditors will deliver a speech to the students of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, to be followed by a session of questions addressed by the students interested in knowing the functioning modality of this institution within the European Union.