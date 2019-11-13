Presidential Election 2019/ Dancila: Iohannis' press conference - moment of monstrous arrogance

PSD President Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis held the only press conference in his term that was "a moment of monstrous arrogance".

"I saw tonight that Mr Iohannis spoke. I saw probably the only press conference in the president's term, a moment of monstrous arrogance and a total contempt to democracy and for Romanians. I saw a country president telling us that his only achievement is that he has taken down a legitimate government, elected by vote. This is Iohannis' performance," Dancila told a press conference at the PSD headquarters.