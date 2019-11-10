PresidentialElection2019 /MEP Mihai Tudose: 'I vote based on what I know a president must be'

Member of the European Parliament Mihai Tudose (PRO Romania) stated on Sunday, upon his exit from a polling station in the Ianca Town in southeastern Braila County, where he voted on the supplementary lists, that his option was based on his idea of how a president of Romania must be.

"I voted based on what I know that a president must be. I imagined him heading the CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defence), in dealing with the foreign relations and the relation with the Romanians, and I voted as such," said Tudose.

"I hope that Romanians will show up in large numbers at the polling stations and choose wisely. I am optimistic, for I saw that the turnout is pretty high, here in the country and in the Diaspora, too. Maybe this is a sign that Romania is entering a new era, with generations changing, an era that will be more dedicated to this democratic act that occurs once every five years and I believe it's worth the effort," said Tudose.

AGERPRES