Prime Minister Ciuca and US Chargé d'Affaires Muniz discuss Strategic Partnership

On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the United States Chargé d'Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz.

According to a Government press release, the discussion focused on the bilateral agenda between Romania and the United States, the developments of the Strategic Partnership and the regional security agenda.

"The Prime Minister addressed the current state of bilateral relations in the field of security and defense cooperation, with a special emphasis on strengthening the defense of NATO's Eastern Flank. The talks also focused on the ongoing programs of energy cooperation and the nuclear technology transfer agreement from the United States to Romania," shows the release.

The agenda also included other topics of interest for the two states, the cited source states.AGERPRES.