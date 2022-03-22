Prime Minister discusses coordinating actions regarding refugee flow management with Red Cross

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with a delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, led by President Francesco Rocca, who is on official visit to Romania, with new measures to coordinate the efforts to manage the flow of Ukrainian refugees generated by the Russian military aggression being adopted.

According to a release of the Government, the discussions touched on the solidarity and humanity manifested by Romanians, together with the integrated intervention of authorities together with the civil society and representatives of international humanitarian organizations.

The Prime Minister emphasized the Government's openness towards support offered by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which has accumulated a wealthy experience by managing other refugee waves and collecting aid at the international level.

"The Prime Minister showed that the reaction of solidarity is essential in the necessary mobilization for aid that the victims of the greatest tragedy that Europe is facing, after the Second World War, require," shows the release.

In his turn, the President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies conveyed his thanks to the Government for managing the refugee flow from Ukraine and the intention to open a bureau to facilitate the offering of additional resources to the National Red Cross Society in Romania, Agerpres informs.