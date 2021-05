Prime Minister Florin Citu: Romania's economic growth means more jobs, attractiveness for investors

Prime Minister Florin Citu has welcomed the fact that Romania is recording for the second consecutive time the highest quarterly economic growth in the European Union, mentioning that that means more jobs for Romanians, and also attractiveness for foreign investors, agerpres reports.

"Yesterday, I had the confirmation that what we have been doing for a year or so in government - Liberal government and this year a coalition government - we are doing well. Romania, for the second time in a row, has the highest quarterly economic growth in the European Union, when in the European Union there are many countries that have entered negative growth territory again. That means more jobs for Romanians, it means attractiveness for foreign investors, it means that we have a competitive economy and it is laying the ground for what comes next. So, congratulations to the Romanians who have contributed to economic growth both in 2020 and so far in 2021. I am confident that we will continue to do better and shatter the estimates - even if some of them were very good at the beginning of the year," said the prime minister.