Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: David Popovici receives one million lei from the Government Reserve Fund

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the amount of one million lei from the Government Reserve Fund will be allocated to swimmer David Popovici.

"Today, during the government meeting, we made the decision to recognise the performance of our athlete David Popovici and this way we decided that, being an exceptional performance, we should show a matching recognition and we decided to allocate from the Government Reserve Fund the amount of one million lei, " Ciuca said after the government meeting.

AGERPRES.