 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: David Popovici receives one million lei from the Government Reserve Fund

Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim
Inquam David Popovici

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the amount of one million lei from the Government Reserve Fund will be allocated to swimmer David Popovici.

"Today, during the government meeting, we made the decision to recognise the performance of our athlete David Popovici and this way we decided that, being an exceptional performance, we should show a matching recognition and we decided to allocate from the Government Reserve Fund the amount of one million lei, " Ciuca said after the government meeting.

AGERPRES.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.