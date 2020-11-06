Prime Minister Orban announces affidavit to come back in use for night traffic

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the affidavit for night traffic will come in use again, announcing that its online version could also be accepted.

"We've improved a little bit here. It's possible that the online format be accepted, that is, to be able to show it on the phone. We're trying to see how we regulate it so that it's not necessarily on paper. You know what it's like, when signing the affidavit, they think three times. (...) If you are stopped by a police crew and you do not fit into the situations for which traveling at night is allowed, you are fined," the head of the Executive told private broadcaster Digi 24.

Asked if the announced restrictions will be enforced throughout Romania, Orban replied: "All over the country."

He stressed that pharmacies or gas stations will be allowed to remain open during the night, and citizens will be able to go to work or to the hospital.

"For example, we will not close all the shops, you leave the pharmacies open, you leave the gas stations open, because they are essential activities, meaning they provide primary necessity products," the prime minister explained.