Prime Minister's Control Team investigates Bucharest University Emergency Hospital

The Prime Minister's Control Team has completed a control of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital (SUUB) that covered the time January 1, 2017 - present, which checked the hospital's revenues, expenditures, procurement contracts and investments in the Central Operating Room, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press statement released by the government, the objectives of the control action consisted of "verifying the observance of the legal provisions and the internal rules for the organisation and operation of the facility, ways of making its incomes, as well as pledging and making expenses."

Checks were also made into the observance of the legal provisions regarding the 'award, conclusion and conduct of procurement contracts at the institution level, investments in the Central Operating Room, as well as its organisation and functioning."

A report on the control action will also be sent to the Ministry of Health, the National Agency for Integrity, the Ministry of Public Finance - General Directorate of Economic-Financial Inspection, the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, the Court of Auditors, and the Anti-Fraud Department.

A synthesis of the control action in Romanian is available at: http://control.gov.ro/web/sinteza-actiunii-de-control-efectuata-la-spitalul-universitar-de-urgenta-bucuresti-suub/.