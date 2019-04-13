Pro Romania's Cretu: Romania's development blocked currently due to lack of capacity in public administration

The European Commissioner and candidate for the European Parliament on behalf of the Pro Romania Party Corina Cretu asserted that currently Romania's development is blocked or pulled back by lack of capacity in the public administration, our country having no projects to draw European funds.

"I'm sorry that there is very much lie and that they say that I and us, at the European Commission are blocking these projects we do not have. I have approved whatever possible to be approved, whatever the Romanian Government has tabled. (...) We need new projects. For one Euro from the EU funds, in each country 3 Euro are programmed, we, on the contrary, we are on the opposite side, we have unspent money and no projects to spend it on. The money is spent on small projects, on projects with no impact upon the day by day life of the people, because they are drafted at the 11th hour. . (...) Right now, Romania's development is blocked, held on or pulled back by lack of public administration's capacity. The red tape, the corruption, the responsibilities and the fragmented resources hinder the public services' supply and harm very seriously the public investment," Cretu said at the launching of the Pro Romania candidates for the EP election, on Sunday, at Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition centre."The Romanian Presidency (of the EU Council, ed. n.) is a good presidency, it has finalised many documents, agreements and yet exactly this one that was the most interesting for us, related to the budget, won't be finalised, because the European Parliament is closing its turn. It remains to be addressed to the future European Parliament, during the EU Council Presidency held by Finland. (...) It is not possible to tell the mayors that the EU doesn't receive projects for communities smaller than 2,000 inhabitants, it is not true, on the contrary, our funds are going to the poorest, to the most vulnerable," Corina Cretu added.