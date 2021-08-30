PRO Romania's Ponta: Party carries on

PRO Romania's National Executive Bureau discussed today the party's strategy for the next period, also approving on this occasion the backing for the cross-party political agreement proposed in Bucharest Sector 1; the meeting also decided on the organization of internal elections, agerpres reports.

"PRO Romania carries on and remains a solid political construction. We get engaged in the community, we signed the agreement for a joint political action in Sector 1. We are not leaving things as they are now, because we promised that regardless of the election results, we stay pro-Bucharesters, pro-citizens," PRO Romania Chairman Victor Ponta declared, as cited in a release.

As concerns the strengthening of the party's county organizations, the PRO Romania leader said that, according to the plans discussed at the National Executive Bureau meeting, the new leadership teams should be confirmed by vote in the coming six months."PRO Romania is a solid political construction, we are moving forward. We want to strengthen local organizations in the next period, to hold elections for the county structures, and most likely this will happen in the next six months. We have started rebuilding because people with pro-Romania thinking are much needed," Ponta said.At today's meeting, PRO Romania's National Executive Bureau also decided to reactivate public debate events dedicated to topics of interest for the citizens; the events will be organized through youth and women's organizations, with the necessary precautions required by the pandemic, the cited source also states.