ProEtnica's Reiter: After two years of pandemic, we resisted, overcame challenges, moved to normality

After a two-year hiatus because of restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ProEtnica Intercultural Festival, the most important event of its kind in Romania, returned to the cultural space, in Sighisoara Citadel, and that is how a step towards normality was taken, the director of the festival, Volker Reiter.

The four-day event, which took place in the mediaeval citadel of Sighisoara, had as its general theme "minorities in times of crisis," which makes organisers say that they passed a test of challenges and took a step towards normality. Almost 700 members of Romania's 20 historical ethnic minorities participated.

"From an organisational point of view, I think it was one of the most disciplined editions, so we followed the schedule in a way that never happened before, thanks to the volunteers from the Lipovan Russians who communicated with all the communities, with all the ensembles and did a very, very good job. What pleased me very much was the involvement of media partners, financiers, co-organisers, and I think that will be the recipe for the future of the festival, that involvement - let's make the media partners co-organisers (...) and I think that is how we can ensure an even better future for the festival. The theme was very important to me - national minorities in times of crisis - and we are faced with several crises. There is a pandemic, still lingering, we have the war in Ukraine, which is very close, we have problems on the energy market, and many people are afraid of the future. And, given that we have overcome all those problems and nonetheless held the festival, I say it is a step towards normality. And we have demonstrated that we want normality and it is possible. So we held on (...). So for once we stayed and, on the other hand, we overcame the challenges created by circumstances and we remained strong," said Volker Reiter, president of the Association of the Interethnic Educational Centre for Youth (IBZ), told Agerpres.

According to him, the message of the festival, which is the promotion and consolidation of peace in society, was felt.

"Simply put culture somehow defeated the war in the souls and that is very important! The message of the festival, which is the promotion and consolidation of peace in society, was felt. It was a test and it was somehow possible because the minorities are also supported by the Romanian state. What is to be written in the Framework Convention for the Protection of Minorities has now been implemented in an exemplary way, with this project, and it is working. (...) Our young volunteers have done an excellent job, they are enthusiastic and willing," said Reiter.

For the future, the director of ProEtnica wants normality.

"I want normality. Culture is an integral part of society. So this festival was a step towards normality," added Reiter.

Also in Sighisoara, the 4th edition of the ProEtnica Intercultural Summer Academy took place, between August 23 and 28, organised by the Divers Association, under a partnership with the Inter-Ethnic Educational Centre for Youth (IBZ) and FUEN, the Federal Union of European Nationalities. With the theme "National minorities in crisis," the event was a preamble to the Sighisoara ProEtnica Intercultural Festival, now in its 18th edition.

"This edition of the intercultural festival came after two years of the pandemic, although last year a small part of the festival took place - that of the Intercultural Agora and the ProEtnica Intercultural Academy. This year is the one in which we all met again and went out somehow brave and victorious from this whole period, because many things don't happen anymore after the pandemic, some events that were consecrated have not yet recovered. And we were here as if nothing had happened: the artists performed exactly as before, the atmosphere was sometimes more heated and more alive than two years ago, for example, as if everyone was waiting for ProEtnica to happen," says chair of the Divers Association Maria Korek.

She added that that part of the intercultural dialogue managed to adapt to the new challenges.

"It seems that every year we have another challenge, (...) so we don't have time to process what is happening in the world around us and with us, but we have to address new themes, because they come upon us. This theme of conflicts, how they impact national minorities, was approached calmly and expertly by guests who (...) brought us close to case studies, what is actually happening in Ukraine and how it impacts the minorities there, but also all societies in Europe. So the problem does not remain isolated in Ukraine, unfortunately. Always the conclusion is that, when you discuss on a background of arguments, then you can clarify things and that is the way of discussion and when something needs to be clarified and when we really want to know something, in order to know how to react or act. Young people were very diverse this year, even more than before. I think it is very important that young people be prepared for all the challenges that may come to them, and one of them is this - how to achieve a peaceful, long-lasting coexistence in our country, in Europe and in the whole world," added Korek.

Returning to the festival after the pandemic, Meto Novak, advisor to the state representative for Sorbs at the Ministry of Science, Research and Culture of the German state of Brandenburg, says that almost nothing has changed; on the contrary, and he did not feel that people would be affected."The continuation of the ProEtnica Festival was an extraordinary thing for everyone, with the participants in the event having the opportunity to be together, to socialise, to dance, to enjoy life. It is a normal thing under pandemic circumstances. The world must return to normality and this festival was a good opportunity to return to a normal life, to see each other again, to be with the public. Unfortunately, the pandemic killed other events that have been resumed. I am glad that ProEtnica survived, it's still alive, it was a good motivation for us to be here again. From my point of view, this year's message was the same as the other editions - to celebrate diversity and to be together," said Novak, who taught courses at the Summer Intercultural Academy.