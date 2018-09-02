 
     
Prosecutor's Office: 770 complaints filed in connection with August 10 violent incidents

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam protest Piața Victoriei

A number of 770 criminal complaints had been filed by Monday, Sept. 3, with the Military Prosecutor's Office by people who had to suffer from the intervention of law enforcement during the August 10 anti-government protest. 


As part of activities carried out by September 3 in connection with the investigation of the violent incidents occurred during the rally in the Bucharest Victoriei Square, the Military Prosecutor's Office has so far received 770 criminal complaints, the Prosecutor's Office said in a Facebook post.

