Provisional results after counting votes from 705 stations abroad: Iohannis-53.83%; Barna-26.42%

A count of ballots from 705 polling stations abroad shows the National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential hopeful, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, winning 53.83% of the vote abroad, followed by the USR PLUS Alliance candidate Dan Barna - 26.42%.

According to data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), out of a total of 486,688 valid votes from 705 stations, the first two positions are taken by Iohannis - with 261,961 votes and Barna - 128,606 votes.Next come Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 6.33% (30,821 votes); Mircea Diaconu (UN Om Alliance) - 3.67% (17,841 votes) and Viorica Dancila (PSD) - 2.88% (14,009 votes).