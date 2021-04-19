Provita Group announces to build 100-bed hospital in Bucharest's Pipera area

The Provita Group announced that it will put in use a new cross-disciplinary hospital next year, worth 12 million Euro, which will be built in the northern Pipera area of the Capital, according to a press release sent by the company on Monday, to AGERPRES.

The hospital will contain the only oncology center in Central and Eastern Europe in which the interventional pain therapy is integrated in the patient's treatment plan.

"We want medical tourism to become history for the Romanian patient. Through this investment, we will offer a complex cross-disciplinary hospital, which covers a broad array of medical and surgical specialties, through integrated medical services, one-stop clynic types. All specialists are in the same location, the patient will have the continuity of the medical act, through a 360 degree approach, so that, the time spent from symptom to diagnostic and treatment plan is significantly reduced," said Ovidiu Palea, the founder of the Provita Group.

The new hospital will have a surface of 11,000 sqm, 110 beds and 7 operating rooms.

"The estimated value of the investment is 12 million Euro. The largest part of the financing is ensured from own funds, along with Banca Transilvania (BT). BT has been with us since the beginning, for the first hospital, and continues to support us and to be a trustworthy partner in this new stage of developing as well," Ovidiu Palea added.

The building is part of the Iride park, which is located in the Dimitrie Pompei area. The development work will begin next month, and the hospital will be functional at the beginning of 2022.

"The Provita partnership is a success for us, and the transaction signed at the beginning of this month is of a major importance for both companies, especially during this period. The Iride park is a business hub with a fantastic potential, in which, as a result of this accord, we intend to bring a new type of services which will cover a larger area of diversity and visibility," said Fulga Dinu, Country Manager Operations, IMMOFINANZ Romania, the administrator of Iride park.

Provita is a group of excellence medical centers in Bucharest. The first clinic was founded in 2011.

The Provita Medical Center, part of the Provita Group, is specialized in Pain Therapy and minimum invasive surgery of the spine.

Starting with January 2019, the Provita Diagnostics and Treatment Center became the first Training Center in Pain Therapy approved by ESRA from Central and Eastern Europe.