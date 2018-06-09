PSD-ALDE protest: PM Dancila: Result of Romanians' vote must be respected; abuse in Justice - stopped

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday, at the PSD-ALDE protest in Victoria Square, that the result of Romanians' vote must be respected and "abuse in Justice stopped."

"We are here together today to say a few essential things. The result of the Romanians' vote must be respected. Abuse in justice must be stopped. We must end the age of hatred and division. Here is the difference between us and the ones who prevent us form governing," Dancila declared.At the same time, the head of the Executive specified that PSD increased salaries and pensions and "kicked off reform in Justice.""We have increased the Romanians' salaries, they were against wage rises and cut them when they were governing. We have increased the Romanians' pensions, they were against the pensions' rise and cut them when they were at the helm. We have started the reform in justice, they are opposing it. Romania's economy has grown and keeps growing. They said the measures taken by the PSD Government will lead to an economic imbalance. Who profits from the permanent attack on the Government? Those who do that, do they really want Romania's well being? I do not believe so," the premier said.Dancila added that she was accused of betraying her country and she is expecting anything "from certain coward people.""I was accused of betraying the country. The accusations that are being brought to me are outrageous, but I am expecting anything from certain coward people, incapable of leading a political fight in broad daylight. They did everything so that we lose the elections. PSD leader Liviu Dragnea had a criminal case opened right before the 2016 elections. ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu had a criminal case opened right before the 2016 elections. They did everything in their power so that we lose the elections but together, we have won. But they will not accept, to this very day, that they lost, they have no honour, but what is most serious is that they lack democratic convictions," Dancila affirmed.In her opinion, the criticism at the government, at present, "has only one coordinate - the hatred towards the Social Democratic Party, no alternative programme, not even one piece of applied criticism. They still haven't found out that Romanians no longer want abuse, that they will never vote for those who hate and divide," Dancila said.The Prime Minister also conveyed the protesters a message of unity."My first message: the Government will continue to fight for the Romanians' prosperity. We will not give in to pressure, we will not give in to abuses. The second message I want to convey to you, to those in the Square and Romanians everywhere: We must love and bring back Romanians, bring them together. Romania needs unity, Romania does not need hatred and division," Dancila further said.