PSD Congress / PM Dancila: We want to adopt German model in field of public procurement

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday at the PSD's extraordinary Congress that the Government wants to adopt the German model in the field of public procurement.

"The first time it was the Snagov Strategy, when all the political class and the whole civil society shook hands for the national interest. Today we have a new vision, a new direction that must be introduced in the public debate so that we can reach national, institutional and political consensus on medium- or long-term development pillars. Romania was in great need for such a vision, the Prime Minister and the Government must consider a clear direction for the country's development, otherwise we risk becoming prisoners of circumstances and the problems of day to day, not seeing the country's overall course. I want to present the 100 main measures we will take this year when it is 100 years from the Great Union. I have spoken to many mayors and all of requested altering the law on public procurement and the establishment of public procurement courts. We all know that the current legislation is an obstacle for the central and local administration. I want us to adopt the German model in the field of acquisitions, we will reduce the deadline for resolving the appeals," the prime minister said.Among the 100 measures mentioned by Viorica Dancila were the adoption of the law on local public finances, the law on tourism, the law on lobbying and the amendment of the law on royalties."I am convinced that we will pass the law to combat domestic violence. Every 30 seconds, in Romania, a woman is the victim of a physical, psychological or sexual abuse. In the past five years, more than 1,000 women have died in Romania because of violence. The draft law on the fight against domestic violence has been submitted by the Government to Parliament for adoption. (...) This year we want the new laws of justice to come into force," the prime minister also added.