PSD: Only reasonable solution for Romania - Social Democrats gather majority around Rafila

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) claims that the "only reasonable solution" for Romania is that President Iohannis "stop ignoring" the Constitution and allow this party to gather a majority around professor Alexandru Rafila, the proposal of the Social Democrats for the position of Prime Minister.

"It's proving that the white smoke announced yesterday with great pomp by the representatives of #CDR2.0 (e.n. - The Romanian Democratic Convention was a center-right electoral alliance between 1992 and 2000, ruling, together with others, between 1996-2000) was, in fact, from the cigars smoked during the negotiations. However skillful the cook at Vila Lac 1, the hunger for positions and the thirst for power were not extinguished even after two days of discussions! The only chance for the gang of losers to reach a consensus is to form a Government with two Prime Ministers and a Parliament with at least three chambers, so everyone gets enough! The only reasonable solution for Romania is that Iohannis stop ignoring the Constitution and allow #PSD, the party that won the elections, to gather a majority around professor Alexandru Rafila. #Romania needs a capable government, not a gang of politruks fighting over the spoils!," shows a message of the PSD posted, on Sunday, on the Facebook page of the party.

The representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania - Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) have negotiated, Saturday and Sunday, at Vila Lac 1, the formation of a governing coalition.

The spokesperson of the UDMR, Hegedus Csilla, announced, on Sunday, that the round of negotiations with representatives of the PNL and USR Plus at the Vila Lac have concluded, as the person of the Prime Minister could not be agreed upon, and thus the Liberals and USR PLUS will present their own candidates for the position of Prime Minister at the consultations convoked for Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis.

