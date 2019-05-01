PSD's Dragnea: As of Thursday, mayors can use the Development and Investment Fund

As of Thursday, mayors can use the Development and Investment Fund for projects destined to communities, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea wrote on Facebook, mentioning that in order to access the money, "only two documents must be submitted."

"When I was Minister of Development I envisaged the National Local Development Programme (PNDL) because my experience as President of the County Council gave me the possibility to know the issues which each community is confronted with, regardless of the dimension. Many told me back then that was crazy and I wouldn't succeed. Today, the results speak for themselves. Starting today, mayor have a new instrument - the Development and Investment Fund. The Romanians deserve to have schools, kindergartens, nurseries, hospitals, dispensaries, medical clinics near. Each locality can have paved roads, running water and sewerage, electric grid and natural gas network. There is also money for social dwellings for young people or for the rehabilitation of buildings with seismic risk, cultural homes and places of worship," Dragnea mentioned.He added that it's "only up to the mayor " to access the funds. "We put 10 billion euro at the disposal of city halls, inter-community development associations, universities, in order to provide the citizens a better life," Dragnea also wrote on his Facebook page.