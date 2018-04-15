stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PSD's Dragnea - if President Iohannis refuses Kovesi's removal from office: We do not consider President's suspension

Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not take into account the suspension from office of President Klaus Iohannis, in case the head of state will refuse the removal from office of Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, the party's leader, Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday, at the end of PSD's Executive Committee meeting.

"Under no circumstance are we taking into account the suspension of Romania's President from office. Nothing of the sort," Dragnea affirmed.

In context, he underscored that both premier Viorica Dancilă and PSD "fully" support Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

"Depending on what the President announces, if Minister Toader intends to carry out a demarche, Mrs. Prime Minister will back him, and we will also grant him political support," Dragnea specified.

