PSD's Dragnea says he is to do everything possible for political stability, doesn't think about suspending President

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday evening that he rules out the alternative of suspending President Klaus Iohannis, mentioning he will do everything in his powers to avoid a political crisis in Romania.

"I haven't thought about suspension and I don't want to think about suspension. I don't want to get to suspension. I will do everything in my powers for Romania to have political stability. I'm not event interested that it is the Centennial Year. Next year, Romania holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union," Dragnea told Romania TV private television station.The PSD leader says he learned that the representatives of some non-governmental organisations, endorsed by representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR), want to file a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila."I pray to God not to get there. I believe that there is a red line that should not be crossed over. It has been crossed when Victor Ponta was the Prime Minister. It was enough. I say that they should understand that there have been elections in Romania, there is a solid majority that governs and it governs well. (...) Next year, whoever wants to run for president should take votes for what he/she is doing, not by attacking the Government and not by trying to remove Romania's Government, which was legitimately elected," Liviu Dragnea added.