PSD's Dragnea says President Iohannis undermines Romania

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea believes that the head of state continues "a plan" or "a set of actions" that would lead to the resignation of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, just as he did in the case of former PM Victor Ponta and added that the latter's resignation was "the result of a political case."

Dragnea stated on Monday that "President Iohannis actually undermines Romania.""In respect to President Iohannis' latest threat to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, it is the follow up of a plan, of a set of actions of the president directed against the Government. Any internal, external action that the Government is carrying out and doesn't please the president or doesn't profit the president is attacked, undermined, even sabotaged. And even in case of Israel and the visit to Vatican, and the lies told about the economic results, the President undermines Romania," the PSD leader stated prior to the the PSD's National Standing Bureau (BPN) meeting.Afterwards, he brought to mind the context of Victor Ponta's resignation from the PM office."We recall that in 2015 Romania's President insisted and put pressure so that Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigns. He went out and said that people needed to die for this resignation to emerge. That resignation was the result of a political case, of a false judiciary which has been proven over the past days and we ask ourselves the legitimate question - with this new tenacious campaign of PM Dancila's resignation - what are Iohannis and his kind planning for this resignation to happen," Dragnea stated.