PSD to request in ruling coalition suspension of agri-food products' imports from Ukraine

The Social Democratic Party announced on Tuesday in a press release sent to Agerpres that it would request the ruling coalition to temporarily suspend imports of agri-food products from Ukraine.

"PSD will request in the governing coalition the adoption of a political decision ordering the Romanian Government to issue as a matter of urgency a piece of legislation for the temporary suspension of imports of agri-food products from Ukraine, just as it happened in the other states that have a common border with this country. Such a measure is necessary to protect Romanian farmers, in the context in which the compensations received from the European Commission cannot cover the total amount of damages suffered by them," the source said.

According to the PSD, the Eastern European states that have been affected should have "a joint negotiation with the representatives of the European Commission and the Ukrainian side", so that the support measures for Ukraine's agriculture do not affect the interests of farmers from neighbouring countries, told Agerpres.

"At the same time, PSD considers that Romania must continue to support Ukraine by facilitating the transit of agri-food products from this country to other states in the European Union or to the trade routes on the Black Sea," the release adds.