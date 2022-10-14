PSD's Ciolacu, German Labor Minister Heil discuss strong European social agenda

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu met on Friday, on the sidelines of the European Socialists Congress in Berlin, with Germany's Labor Minister Hubertus Heil with whom he discussed EU-wide support for a strong social agenda.

"I let Mr. Minister know that, just as the German Social Democrats pushed through an increase in the minimum wage this fall, the PSD succeeded in convincing its coalition partners of the need to increase the minimum wage to 3,000 RON starting January 1, 2023," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

He added that the talks also covered common principles for protecting the population and the economy amid the current international political and economic conundrum.

The two officials also examined work conditions for Romanian employees in Germany.

"I am glad to see that Mr. Heil has maintained a close relationship with [Labor] Minister Budai ever since they visited together the farms where Romanian workers are at the job. It is obvious that our parties share the same vision: Europe can overcome the present difficulties only by building mechanisms that bring more solidarity, equity, capable to offer concrete and quick help to all its citizens in a vulnerable situation," said the PSD leader.