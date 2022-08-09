PSD's Ciolacu: I am firmly convinced there will be a government reshuffle at some point

A government works with reshuffles as well, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, adding that he is convinced that, at some point, the incumbent cabinet will be reshuffled.

"It is not a scare to anyone, but reshuffles are made for better efficiency of the government. We should not be scared. At this moment, no decision is made with the prime minister regarding the reshuffle. ( ...) These things come, first of all, from the prime minister after an evaluation of the activity of each minister. I am firmly convinced that at some point a reshuffle will be made, let's see when that time is," said Ciolacu at the Parliament House.

He added that a more applied discussion of the government reshuffle will take place within the coalition.

Asked if he still supports Vasile Dincu for Defence minister, the PSD leader said: "I don't want to have a targeted discussion about someone in particular. It seems right to me to first discuss with the prime minister and then with my colleagues. I think that a government works with reshuffles as well. It's something normal." AGERPRES