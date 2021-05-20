PSD's Ciolacu: I didn't have access to PNRR; I want it decentralized and to be transparent

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said that he did not have access, during the meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu, to PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), specifying that the Social Democrats want a "transparent" and "decentralized" National Plan in the territory, agerpres reports.

"We did not have the pleasure of having access to PNRR. Some principles were presented and the approximate vision. We have a promise that this plan will be sent to us so that we can discuss it in more depth, with the specialists, to see how we can find some clear and transparent mechanisms for accessing and absorbing this money. We did not have the details of the reforms. We also had new reform proposals at this time to be included in the PNRR, which will be discussed by specialists with the Minister of European Funds. In our opinion, the PNRR still lacks coherence and a clear vision (...) of the economic engine throughout Europe. We do not know exactly what grants will go to SMEs, we do not know reforms in the area of pensions and we hope that we will have this information," Ciolacu said on Thursday, after the meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu.

Referring to the European minimum wage, Ciolacu appreciated that there is "a problem of communication between state institutions.""I asked the Prime Minister why the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) recommended all MEPs to vote in the European Parliament against the European minimum wage. Mr Citu said that, if this recommendation was made by the MAE, he would assume it. But I don't know if Mr president Iohannis also assumes what he signed, namely that he agrees with the European minimum wage. This is a problem of communication between the state institutions," Ciolacu added.