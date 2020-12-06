Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 9 ore 1 minute
 
     
PSD's Ciolacu: I vote for Romanians to take their lives back, against incompetence and indolence

captură TV
Marcel Ciolacu

The chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Sunday morning, after leaving the polls, that he voted for "Romanians to take their lives back", but also against "incompetence and indolence".

"I voted today for the Romanians to take their lives back, I voted today for Romania to have a concrete plan and specialists capable of managing the pandemic and the economic crisis. I voted for those who need pensions, allowances, opened schools, but I also voted against incompetence and indolence. I voted for Romanian producers, for Romanian companies and I urge all Romanians to come to the polls today. It is a crucial vote for the following four years", said Marcel Ciolacu.

