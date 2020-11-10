PSD's Ciolacu: Let the Romanians vote as if their health depended on this

Speaking today at the launch event of the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) governing program, party Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said that the Romanians must vote in the December 6 parliamentary election as if their health depended on this and that they must vote to "take their lives back."

"Never in its history has Romania had a government so uncaring about the life and health of the Romanians. (...) Each day the National Liberal Party (PNL) stays in power brings more suffering for the people, more jobless, fewer jobs, higher prices. (...) We have called for the postponement of elections to protect the health of our people. Unfortunately, nothing will stop PNL's attempts to cling to power. PSD will do its utmost to make sure that the people cast their ballots and that they do so safely. Let the Romanians vote as if their health depended on this, as if their pension depended on this, as if their job depended on this, as if their future depended on this. The Romanians must vote in order take their lives back," Ciolacu said at the Romexpo exhibition compound.