PSD's Ciolacu on Liberals:They lied about putting in budget pension increase, now preparing VAT increase

The chairman of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, stated that the Liberal government "has lied" when it said that they put money in the budget for an increase of pensions from September 1, and now they "lie that they won't raise taxes, even though, covertly, they're working ardently on simulations to increase the VAT."

"They lied to you. They must pay! It's your turn now! They lied that they put money in the budget to increase pensions from September 1. Over 5 million seniors were tricked. You saw that in fact they cut two thirds (26 pct) that they were rightfully entitled to. The pension money has gone to aberrant reimbursements, towards the PNL [National Liberal Party] clientele that stole in the pandemic and to buying mayors retail. They lied to you that they put money in the budget to increase teachers' wages from September 1. They did not! Over 215,000 teachers were tricked. The professors have been left to do their job with empty pockets in the midts of the COVID-19 crisis: without being tested, without masks, without the necessary means for online teaching, without their first line bonus. They lied to you that they are taking care of doctors in the first line of the fight against the pandemic. That they're ensuring protection equipment and they're giving the promised bonuses. Over 45,000 medics and medical assistants were tricked, being forced to go out in the streets for their rights," wrote Ciolacu on Sunday on Facebook.

He added that the Liberals "are lying that they won't increase taxes, even though, covertly, they're working ardently on simulations to increase the general VAT from 19 pct and the VAT for food stuffs from 9 pct to 22 pct."

"Meaning prices will increase to high heaven! At what cost? The drastic decrease of consumption, the crashing of the purchasing power and the standard of living and bringing over 1 million Romanians under the threshold of poverty! This incompetent Government is lying to you again! After the health crisis, they will bring the economic plague on Romania. But Romanians can't be tricked again! Come out and present clearly the austerity measures that you want to take after the elections! You will pay anyway." added the PSD leader.