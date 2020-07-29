PSD's Ciolacu: Orban gov't falls at censure motion, pretty sure USR will vote on it

The Acting president of the opposition's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday night at the public television TVR1, he was convinced that the Ludovic Orban Government would be dismissed through a censure motion, claiming that the Save Romania Union (USR) too would vote on such a document.

"It falls on the motion anyway. (...) Whether I get it or not get to know Victor Ponta (Pro Romania party's head, former Prime Minister on behalf of the PSD, ed. n.), Victor Ponta may not vote for this motion, because if he doesn't vote for it it means that the dodge in Bucharest exists. Who in the political forces now can afford not to vote for the censure motion?! I am firmly convinced that the USR will vote for it too," Ciolacu said pointing out that there were 202 votes from the PSD for the motion.

He mentioned that he had discussions with Victor Ponta regarding the filing of the no confidence vote.

Ciolacu said that if the censure motion clears the Parliament, a proposal for a prime minister will be made.

"We will go with a proposal for prime minister after we discuss with the other political forces that will vote on the motion and with an economic project for a limited period of time," he said.

The Social Democrat leader blamed the lack of credibility of the current Executive and the "chaos" in the communication, adding that the PSD is preparing a "black charter" of the Orban government.