PSD's Ciolacu: PM Citu's biggest quality is being able to lie freely

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu declared that the biggest quality of Prime Minister Florin Citu is that he can lie freely.

"The biggest quality of Florin Citu is being able to lie freely (when he says that Romanians' lives keep getting better and that the purchase power has gone up - ed. n). We have the highest inflation in Europe, we have the largest budget deficit in Europe, we have the largest current account deficit in Europe, we have the largest difference in trade balance in Europe, we are closing in towards the largest external debt of an EU state. Romanian capital is at its lowest point. You are selling Romanian companies for nothing. All these aspects, step by step lead to the loss of Romania's sovereignty as a state. (...) I believe that the IMF is at our doorstep, the IMF and the European Commission will come along and will decide how we fit again in the European parameters and in the signed agreements," Ciolacu said on Sunday, for the private TV broadcaster Antena3.

He added that president Klaus Iohannis needs to publicly admit that his government "is a catastrophe".

"This year of governing is lost. The (budget, ed. n.) rectification - you take 3 billion from pensions and they go to the PM's reserve fund. A single man ever dared to do this - Orban (liberal chairman, ed. n.), when he moved the money from the reserve fund in order to buy the mayors from PSD to candidate for PNL (National Liberal Party). Now Citu showed up with the same patented scheme by Mr. Orban, in which he is taking money from the reserve fund in order to buy his mayors, to win the elections within the PNL," Ciolacu concluded.

