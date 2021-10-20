PSD's Ciolacu: President Iohannis should be impeached, in my opinion

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday evening for the private broadcaster Prima TV that president Klaus Iohannis should be impeached, agerpres reports.

As a reply to a comment regarding the emerged ideas, according to which he is "guided" from outside the party and that he is "in the president's pocket", Marcel Ciolacu declared that he does not understand how he could be in the president's pocket and that, in his opinion, Iohannis should be impeached.

"Firstly, I do not understand how am I in his pocket, it is the first conspiracy of this evening, Iohannis asked me to bring down Citu, if he is guiding me. My opinion is that the president should be impeached. Don't we need a Government yet? I am not a man who thinks in extremes, I am a calm person and I make decisions within the party. If we look at the electoral scores, it means that things in PSD are working. At the last two elections, which we won, for both local and parliamentary," Marcel Ciolacu said.The PSD leader reaffirmed that social-democrats support the organization of early parliamentary elections and mentioned that if taking place, the party's list of candidates would remain unmodified."We have a clear decision. At this moment we went with this option (early elections, ed. n) because we don't see how they could be rewritten. The lists remain unmodified. We changed 75% of the parliamentary lists, I believe it is enough," Marcel Ciolacu specified.