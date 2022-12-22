PSD's Ciolacu: Sacrifice made by Romanians in December 1989 must be example for us in everything we do

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that the sacrifice made by Romanians in December 1989 must be an example, and the best way to honour those who gave their lives so that future generations could live freely is "to stand, all of us, united", told Agerpres.

"33 years ago, Romanians sacrificed themselves for freedom! Thanks to the sacrifice of our heroes, Romania is today a basic pillar of NATO, member of the European Union, an organization that acted as a shield in the fight for the defense of freedom and democratic values. Therefore, the noblest way in which we can honour those who gave their lives so that future generations could live freely is to stand, all of us, united. United inside, united with the whole of Europe!," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In this context, the Social Democrat leader also referred to the Schengen area, showing that its enlargement will strengthen Europe.

"The enlargement of the Schengen area through Romania's inclusion will strengthen Europe even more, strengthen the economic recovery and support our collective security against growing external threats. The sacrifice made by Romanians in December 1989 must be an example for us in everything we do: let us we fight for Romania until the end!," added Marcel Ciolacu.