PSD's Dancila excludes version of a direct confrontation with PM Orban

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila excludes the version of a direct confrontation with leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban prior to the second round of presidential elections and wants such a dialogue with Klaus Iohannis.

Dancila stated at the public television station TVR, on Tuesday evening that she would accept a debate with the PNL leader after he serves one year of mandate at the Victoria Governmental Palace."What is he doing? He sends his soldier and the general stays home? On a different note, Mr. Orban should prove what he does as Prime Minister. I will have a confrontation with Mr. Orban, I promise him this thing, after he has one year of mandate as Prime Minister and then, we'll see what Mr. Orban did in one year of mandate as Prime Minister and what Viorica Dancila did," the PSD leader stated.Viorica Dancila believes that President Klaus Iohannis doesn't participate in an electoral debate before the second round of presidential elections because "he doesn't have anything to say to the Romanians about what he did in five years." She is sure that, in this context, the Romanians will see "a president who is afraid" and "who defies.""It's not the respect toward me. It's the respect for the citizens of this country. It's the respect that you grant the Romanians, not Viorica Dancila. It is a thing of normalcy. Every five years, when presidential elections have taken place, there has been a debate. Why isn't this thing happening now?," PSD chairperson stated.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the vision and projects of President Klaus Iohannis, who is the National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, should be known by the citizens, arguing that if PSD leader Viorica Dancila wants a debate, it should be with him, in view of discussing "the disaster she left behind" as the dismissed Prime Minister.The PSD asked the PNL to jointly organised at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis prior to the second round of presidential elections of 24 November.Chief of Klaus Iohannis's electoral campaign Dan Motreanu stated on Monday evening that, in the runoff, the campaign would focus on rallies and meetings with Liberal organisations and the citizens, arguing that a debate with Viorica Dancila shouldn't take place because it wouldn't bring anything extra.