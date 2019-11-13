PSD's Dancila says PSD to file censure motion against Orban Gov't

Spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday evening the possibility of PSD lodging, in February next year, a censure motion against the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban.

Dancila, who is also a candidate running for president in the second round of elections, told a broadcast on TVR public television that the censure motion would be submitted in the context of "an austerity programme which the Orban Government wants to implement.""Yes. It is normal for the PSD to file a motion taking into account the governing programme, the austerity programme which the Orban Government wants to implement. We've promised that we will do a very active opposition, we've promised that we won't allow sanctions for pensioners, employees or anti-Romanian measures which this Government takes. We took pro-people, pro-Romanians measures. Now, we see that the measures they want to take are against Romanians," Viorica Dancila stated.The Social Democrat leader also argued that the Liberals "have always tripped over themselves."