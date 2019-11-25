PSD's Fifor: Sunday's voting showed us that there are many resentments against the PSD

The result of the voting in the presidential election show that there are many "resentments" against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), some of them "fed," others determined by "mistakes, awkwardness or hesitations" of the party, Secretary General of the PSD Mihai Fifor argues.

"As Secretary General of the PSD, I want to thank those over three million Romanian citizens who voted yesterday for the candidate of our party. Together with you, we will commence the reconstruction of the PSD. We have many things to fix and many things to improve. Yesterday's voting showed that there are many resentments against the PSD. Some of them have been fed with the hatred planted by our opponents. But we have to admit that a good part of them are due to our mistakes, awkwardness or hesitations," Fifor has wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.In his view, there is necessary to establish a "sincere" relationship with the electorate, "more fairness, less mistakes and more decisive decisions," which respond to the pressing issues of the citizens."The admission of our shortcomings is the first step in this reconstruction. On the other hand, the over 65 percent of the Romanians who voted, didn't elect Iohannis because they liked him, but because they though he is the smallest bad. This is the shameful merit of those who became again president after five years of nothing. (...) There is a large space in which the PSD can be rebuild in order to become again the first political force of Romania. It is only up to us and, first of all, to the relationship we will construct with the Romanians," he added.Fifor argued that the National Liberal Party's (PNL) intentions about convening early elections would represent "the obvious evidence of dodging responsibility toward a governance that is already slipping into an atrocious austerity."