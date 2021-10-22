PSD's Simonis: So far, the prime minister-designate has not asked PSD for any support

Social Democratic Party (PSD) floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis said on Friday that Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca has so far not requested a discussion or any support from PSD, adding that any decision to support a government must be taken by the party's statutory forums, and the critical situation in which Romania finds itself "leaves a smaller room for maneuvering," because "in wartimes, war cabinets are made."

"Any decision to support a government must be taken by the party's statutory forums and that discussion will be by the statutory forums; it may be tomorrow, it may be on Monday, it may be on Tuesday, depending on the schedule to be unveiled by the prime minister-designate. In the end, if the prime minister-designate finds a majority with USR [Save Romania Union] - which a few days ago argued that a minority government led by Dacian Ciolos would be a solution - he may conclude that a minority government with Mr Ciuca as prime minister may be a solution as well. If Mr Ciolos could be a minority prime minister, why shouldn't there be someone else? There might not be a need for a discussion with us from PSD," said Simonis at the PSD headquarters.

Asked about possible signals from PSD local leaders regarding support for a minority government, Simonis said: "There have been no signals, because there has been no discussion with Nicolae Ciuca, there are no signals in that regard and we cannot decide without first an invitation, without having anything to decide."According to the leader of the PSD MPs, consultations could be held between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and USR, but he does not have any information.He pointed out that, given the critical situation in the country, the political class needs a truce.Asked if PSD's support for the government will depend on the agenda to be unveiled or if there are additional conditions, Simonis replied: "Let's wait and see, let's get to our support being requested first: so far we have not been asked for any support."