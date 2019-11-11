PSD's spokesman Steriu: PNL first needs a budget revision and then a Government reorganization

The National Liberal Party (ruling PNL) should have first prioritized a budget revision and only then do a reorganization of Government, claimed, on Monday, the spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Valeriu Steriu.

"PSD assured the money for all the projects in the governing program. I don't know what money the National Liberal Party is preparing at this time. I know that for now it has put the cart before the horse, because effectively they needed first a budget revision and only then a reorganization. (...) The PSD took care, firstly, of salaries and pensions and the money for the good functioning of the Romanian state. The PNL came firstly focused on changing the number of ministers, to oust State Secretaries and I believe it misjudged. If until now in the presidential election campaign it avoided saying it, I believe that they must start discussing very concretely what they want to do and how they want to do it," said Steriu, at the PSD headquarters.