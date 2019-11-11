PSD's Steriu says no surprise Dancila advancing to runoff

Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Valeriu Steriu said on Monday that it was no surprise that PSD national leader Viorica Dancila made it to the second round of the presidential election.

"Her advancing to the second round was no surprise. I knew that all the necessary resources were in place and throughout the day there was no sweat about it," Steriu said at the PSD headquarters.He added that the parallel vote tabulation of PSD confirms "almost entirely" the statements of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP). "We are satisfied with this parallel tabulation system developed by the party. It is one of the most efficient," added Steriu.He thanked the PSD chapter chairs for doing a job well done. "We will continue the analysis, county by county, area by area. There are very many good things, we look at numbers, strategies, how it worked," Steriu explained.At the same time, he said that the law on voting from abroad proved to be good: "We are pleased that we have found a solution so that for three days all the Diaspora could come out to vote in a civilised manner. It is a good law, it involves a budgetary effort, but I hope the subject is moot."