Raed Arafat: We have quarantined localities in four counties

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Internal Affairs Raed Arafat declared on Friday that there are quarantined localities in the counties of Satu Mare, Maramures, Botosani, Sibiu.

"We have quarantined localities in four counties: Satu Mare, Maramures, Botosani, Sibiu. In Satu Mare there are seven quarantined localities, in Maramures there are eight quarantined localities, in Botosani two quarantined localities, in Sibiu one locality," Arafat said in press conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

He explained that the effect of quarantine will be seen in at least two to three days from its application, when a decrease is expected to begin, even if not an abrupt one.