Rafila: Testing refugees from Ukraine will be priority, legislation needed to exempt them from quarantine

Testing refugees from Ukraine will be a priority, in order not to favor in any way the transmission of the new coronavirus infection, and the authorities must initiate legislative steps so that these people are exempted from quarantine and filling in the electronic form, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday.

The minister of health stressed that there are enough quick tests that will be sent in the territory for refugees, because things have to be kept under control.

He said that there is an inventory of accommodation capacity in the neighboring area and facilities that can accommodate these people from Ukraine will be organized, including by the Ministry of Administration and Interior. There are also hotel facilities that have already been inventoried when it was about quarantining large numbers of people in the first part of the pandemic. The counties involved in this action are Satu Mare, Maramures, Suceava, Botosani, Iasi, Galati, Vaslui and Tulcea, Agerpres.ro informs.

With regard to financial resources, the minister stated that there is such an allocation, as all conditions must be ensured, "including meals for these people".