Rares Besliu's wild life photo exhibition to take place at Romanian Peasant Museum

muzeul taranului

An exhibition of photographer Rares Besliu on wild life will be hosted by the Romanian Peasant Museum as of Saturday, until 9 October 2022.

According to a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, for the first time, a Romanian photographer explores wild life through the emotions conveyed by birds and animals.

Rares Besliu's exhibition called "Emotions" takes place within the "Bucharest Photofest" festival and represents "a preview" of the photo album with the same name which shall be released next spring, told Agerpres.

The opening of the exhibition takes place on 6 October.

