Rd EUR 1 bln from EU funds absorbed in 2020 by Romania's Public Works Ministry

The absorption of European funds at the level of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MLPDA) is about one billion euros this year, Marius-Mihai Vasiliu, Deputy Secretary-General and spokesperson of MLPDA, said on Monday at the stocktaking report 's press conference.

"This year we can talk and practically this is the main message that we have today to convey, of absorption of one billion euros to the Ministry of Public Works, absorption in terms of all the programmes that manage European funds in this ministry. We thus have increases in all three areas: a sum of EUR 60.5 million on the Operational Administrative Capacity Programme, a total of EUR 128 million on the Territorial Cooperation Programmes and, at the same time, EUR 823 million declared to the Commission on the Regional Operational Programme," he said.

In other words, he added, "We did not agree as a possibility to suspend projects in any of the programmes managed by the Ministry of European Funds. It was a last variant when we had no other possibility to put into practice.

AGERPRES.